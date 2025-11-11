Detroit teacher charged with soliciting minor for sex in Ohio

article

A teacher at Detroit Mumford High School has been arrested and charged for soliciting a minor for sex in Ohio.

The backstory:

Jacob Vincent Suder of Maumee, Ohio, allegedly offered an undercover agent posing as a juvenile $60 for oral sex, according to Toledo police.

Suder was then directed to a location in Toledo on Adams Street where he was arrested.

Suder is a physical education teacher at Mumford in Detroit.

He has been charged with compel prostitution pay or agree to pay a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Detroit Public Schools Community District released a statement saying Suder was placed on administrative leave.

School leaders say they are conducting their own investigation to find out if there were any additional victims at Mumford.

"The District was recently informed that a Mumford teacher was taken into police custody in Ohio related to an alleged sexual solicitation of a minor.

"The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation and any criminal proceedings and is not permitted to be on DPSCD property.

"We are unaware of any other alleged victims associated with the school but will conduct an investigation to ensure that is the case. School families and staff have been informed."

His cash bond of $15,000 was posted and he will be back in court on Nov. 13.