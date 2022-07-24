Detroit teen dies from drowning at KOA Campground in Monroe County

A 15-year-old has died after he drowned in a swimming pond at the KOA Campground in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was called Saturday at 5:23 p.m. after the teen went missing for about 20 minutes. His last known location was the swimming pond.

The Sheriff's Office and the Summerfield Twp Fire Department arrived at the campground and searched the swimming pond. The Sheriff's Office Dive Team assisted in the search.

"Deputy Dave Moore was the first dive team member to arrive on scene," said Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough. "Within minutes, Deputy Moore located the victim who was identified as 15-year-old, Jaylen Christopher Hill from Detroit."

He was pronounced deceased shortly after his arrival at the Toledo Hospital.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Yuchuck of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Uniformed Services Division at (734)240-7534.

