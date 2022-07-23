State police give Roseville toddler narcan after it ingested heroin and stopped breathing

A Roseville mother was taken into custody after her child ingested heroin and stopped breathing July 23.

A Michigan State trooper who was patrolling Roseville was first flagged down by the woman Saturday morning who frantically handed the 18-month-old toddler to the officer around 10:30 a.m.

While waiting for emergency services to arrive, the officer used a rubbing technique that enabled the child to start breathing again. It was eventually taken to the hospital after being administered a dose of narcan.

The incident happened in the area of Little Mack and Masonic.

According to Michigan State Police who posted about the interaction in a social media post, an investigation revealed the 31-year-old mom was in possession of 15 doses of powder heroin inside red and black capsules.

Police say she tried to conceal the drugs during police's investigation.

Also on scene was a 3-year-old in the vehicle with the mother.

All three people were taken to the hospital where the mother was last awaiting clearance before being taken to jail. The children stayed at the hospital and will be placed in the guardianship of Child Protective Services.