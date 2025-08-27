Detroit teen kidnapped and held at gunpoint all caught on Ring camera

The Brief A kidnapping was caught on a Ring doorbell camera as a teen was held at gunpoint. The suspect rushed a porch, ripped off the Ring doorbell



Terrifying moments were caught on security video as a teen was held at gunpoint and then kidnapped in Detroit. Investigators are moving quickly to track her down.

Big picture view:

The suspect rushed a porch, ripped off the Ring doorbell, and held a long gun in one hand while grabbing the teen victim by the collar with the other. The girl was taken against her will from an unknown location in Detroit on Tuesday night and brought to a home off Livernois near I-96.

You can watch the full Rung camera footage below:

It is reported that the victim knows people at the location.

She was kidnapped for a short time and kept at a location off Appoline Street in Detroit. The whole ordeal was over a missing $20,000 owed to the gunman.

When Detroit police moved in to rescue her, there was a brief standoff. The teen was injured but is expected to be okay.

What's next:

Several people have been arrested, but no charges have been filed yet.