Detroit teens who slept on porch post new video bringing more attention to situation

The Brief More eyes are back on the story of two teens sleeping outside a Detroit home after a new video was released. The story sparked community outrage in 2024 after many learned the children's parents lived inside. The police investigation revealed parents struggling to handle the children's serious, out-of-control behavioral issues.



A new video has reignited interest in the upsetting story where multiple teens were sleeping on the porch of a Detroit home.

Big picture view:

In December 2024, FOX 2 was at a Westside Detroit home where brothers, now 12 and 16 years old, were living outside in frigid temperatures.

The story sparked community outrage after many learned the children's parents lived inside. Detroit Police Major Crimes and Child Protective Services launched an in-depth investigation.

"They wanted to sleep out there. That's what they told neighbors. That's what they've told anybody that's tried to help them," said Detroit Police Major Crimes Commander Rebecca McKay.

The police investigation revealed parents struggling to handle the children's serious, out-of-control behavioral issues.

The oldest had an assault complaint against a family member.

"They are not going to fight and chance getting into a physical altercation with a 6'5" 220-pound 15-year-old," said McKay.

Sources say the oldest brother's behavior is worse, terrorizing their parents and teachers. Now he has posted a brand new video on TikTok that has brought more attention on the story.

In the video, the mother is put in handcuffs and taken away by police.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 asked DPD about this, which they wrote:

"In response to the viral video of the two children and their mother, the Detroit Police Department has thoroughly investigated the incident and found no injuries of child abuse. The mother was only detained to be transported to the precinct for questioning. The Detroit Police Department has had history with this family. All the allegations made from the children toward their parents have been unfounded. Historically, we have found that the 16-year-old has been the aggressor toward his parents and has reported the parents to be the aggressor.

"We have evidence that these children have colluded together in the past against their parents in an effort to be emancipated," said Commander Rebecca McKay, who oversees the Major Crimes Division at the Detroit Police Department. "This last incident is a prime example of their ongoing behavior. We believe the video that was recently posted was done so by the children in an effort to discredit their parents. These parents have made every effort to seek counseling with their children and the children have refused to participate."

Dig deeper:

Police believe the children are working together to get emancipated from their parents by using social media to discredit them.

Even though the mother was in handcuffs, police say it was protocol as a decision was made to take her in for questioning.

FOX 2 was told that Detroit police will be keeping more of an eye on the home as the story has regained more attention with the new video.