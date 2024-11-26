Detroit tells business owner water line problem is his problem

The owner of a party store on Harper in Detroit is preparing for one of the busiest times of year. But he's got a big problem behind his building and the city has told him that's not their problem.

Simon Zedan owns the party store on Harper Ave on the city's east side. He called FOX 2 after the alleyway caved in just feet from his door.

"The alley collapsed the sewer line. I called the plumber out. The plumber ran a snake through there. It was like a drain pipe cleaner," Zedan said.

His plumber said it was a city issue, so he reached out to the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) but was told he'd have to wait six days for an emergency repair.

The problem is more for him and his employees than it is for customers, as the water isn't flowing into the bathroom anymore.

"It’s impacting my employees more than the business. It’s our only restroom in the business," he said. "It’s starting to become a burden because they don’t want to work in those conditions."

FOX 2 reached out to the DWSD. Deputy Director Sam Smalley said one of their crews determined it stemmed from a private connection to the city's water main.

In other words, it's the business owner's responsibility.

"For this sewer main, we actually televised it earlier this year. When we televised the main, we put a camera in the sewer," he said. "We suggest calling a plumber. We highly recommend that customers get their lateral televised, and DWSD will — for free — take a look at that video and provide our insights and recommendations."

Zedan believes the city crew went to a different location – one two doors down. Smalley said it's all connected to the same line.

"It’s all on the same 12-inch sewer line, yes," Smalley said.

Zedan will have to figure out a way to fix the situation himself.

"I would love to be able to fix it myself, but as my plumber stated, ‘he would be just throwing money down the drain," he said.