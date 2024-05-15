Detroit the 'least happiest city' in WalletHub 2024 US study

article

WalletHub released their study for happiest cities in America for 2024 - and Detroit ranked last overall.

Detroit ranked no. 182 with a total cumulative score of 31.43 points based off rankings of emotional and physical well-being, income and employment rank and community and environment rank.

Detroit placed dead last in the category of income and employment rank at 182, and placed 180 in emotional and physical well-being and 176 in community and environment rank.

"We evaluated these categories using 29 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights," writes author Adam McCann. "Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing maximum happiness. We then determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score."

Coming in second place among the lowest - Cleveland, Ohio at 181, and Montgomery, Alabama at 180.

At the top - Fremont, California was first overall with a score of 74.16, followed by Overland Park, Kansas and San Jose, California rounding out the top three.

"As this study aims to illustrate, moving to a certain city may help you be more content. WalletHub drew upon the various findings of positive-psychology research in order to determine which among more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities is home to the happiest people in America," McCann wrote. "We examined each city based on 29 key indicators of happiness, ranging from the depression rate to the income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day."



