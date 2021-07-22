Detroit Tigers celebrate vendor's 61 years of service
DETROIT (FOX 2) - For 61 years, Amzie Griffin shows up at Detroit Tigers games ready to do what he loves.
The Tigers celebrated the 87-year-old's birthday and decades of service Thursday.
"April 18, 1960, I started out as a popcorn vendor, worked my way up from a popcorn vendor to hot dogs to soft drinks, which you call pop," Griffin said.
Until 1999, when he retired from Ford Motor Co., he worked two jobs, never missing a day. After his retirement, working at the ballgames became his full-time gig, and he said he has no plans of stopping.
"I just love it. I love that I do," he said. "We get called all kinds of names – ‘oh, those people.’ No, we're not, ‘Those people.’ We are professional vendors and we take a lot of pride in what we do"
Griffin can be found selling hats and shirts at his kiosk in section 141 at Comerica Park.