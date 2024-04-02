Detroit Tigers Opening Day: How to watch first home game at Comerica Park

It's been years since the Detroit Tigers kicked off a Major League Baseball season as strongly as they have in 2024.

They spoiled the Chicago White Sox' home opener before sweeping the series, beating them by one run each of the three games. The magic didn't stop either when the Tigers traveled to New York City and beat the Mets 5-0 - a victory that was closer than it appeared.

The Tigers open home play in Detroit against the Oakland Athletics on Friday. Here's everything to know about one of the most anticipated Home Openers in recent memory.

When is Opening Day?

The Detroit Tigers play their first home game on Friday, April 5th.

The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 p.m.

Who do the Tigers play?

The Tigers will play the Oakland Athletics, the first of a three-game series played in Detroit.

How to watch Opening Day

There are two ways to tune into Opening Day: On TV and on radio.

To watch the Tigers, you'll need a Bally Sports Detroit account or a pay TV provider like Comcast, DirecTV, or FuboTV.

If you want to listen on the radio, 97.1 The Ticket is the place to tune in.

Need something to do before the game? Check out our Opening Day party guide.

Comerica Park Bag Policy

Comerica Park will be the place to be for anyone who wants to watch the Tigers live.

Be sure to have a plan for what you plan to bring before taking off for the park. A good rule of thumb is smaller, single compartment bags and wallets are okay. If they get any bigger than 4 inches by 6 inches, they won't be allowed.

See the full list of items allowed and not allowed here.

Opening Day weather

Opening Day in years past has been cold, cloudy, and rainy.

This year looks to be similar with a high of 45 degrees and cloudy conditions expected on Friday. Despite the precipitation this week, it's expected to be dry.

See the most up-to-date forecast here.