Detroit Tigers Opening Day: Things to do to celebrate return of baseball
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Baseball is back!
Tigers Opening Day is basically a holiday in Detroit, and there's plenty of ways to celebrate and catch the game around the city.
Here's what's going on around Detroit on April 5:
Grand Slam Festival
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Music Hall Amphitheater
What to expect - Beer tents, food trucks, full bar, music, games, DJs
Opening Day Tailgate Party
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grand Circus Park
What to expect - Food trucks, music, the game streaming, giveaways
This event is free.
Tiger's Opening Day Party @ The Old Shillelagh
- 8 a.m. at The Old Shillelagh
What to expect - Food, live music, DJs, free shuttle to and from Comerica Park
Tigers Opening Day Party
- 7 a.m. at The Fillmore
What to expect - Dave & Chuck "The Freak" from WRIF broadcasting live, entertainment, food, lawn games, chance to win tickets
This event is free.
Swing for the Fences Fundraiser
- 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Corner Ballpark
What to expect - Chance to take 10 swings at the ballpark, food trucks, game streaming
Attending is free; swings are $10 for 10.
Opening Day at Detroit City Distillery
- 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the DCD Tasting Room and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Whiskey Factory
What to expect - Drink specials at both locations, a tailgate at The Whiskey Factory, and the game streaming at the DCD Tasting Room
These events are free.
Home Opener Festival
- 9 a.m. at the Madison Ave. Festival Grounds
What to expect - Live entertainment, food, games, full bars
Opening Day at Tin Roof
- 8 a.m. at Tin Roof in Detroit
What to expect - Live entertainment, food, drinks
Cover is $10. Fast pass skip the line tickets are also available.
Opening Day Party
- 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Hockeytown Cafe
What to expect - Rooftop party, live entertainment, free swag, drink specials
Cover is $10
Opening Day Block Party
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Annex, Brass Rail & Love and Tequila
What to expect - Entry to three bars, live entertainment, Woodward Sports live broadcast
Opening Day Party at DSC
- 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Detroit Shipping Co.
What to expect - Drink specials, games, discount for showing Tigers ticket/gear
Entry is free.