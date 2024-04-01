Detroit Tigers Opening Day: Things to do to celebrate return of baseball

Baseball is back!

Tigers Opening Day is basically a holiday in Detroit, and there's plenty of ways to celebrate and catch the game around the city.

Here's what's going on around Detroit on April 5:

Grand Slam Festival

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Music Hall Amphitheater

What to expect - Beer tents, food trucks, full bar, music, games, DJs

Get tickets.

Opening Day Tailgate Party

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grand Circus Park

What to expect - Food trucks, music, the game streaming, giveaways

This event is free.

Tiger's Opening Day Party @ The Old Shillelagh

8 a.m. at The Old Shillelagh

What to expect - Food, live music, DJs, free shuttle to and from Comerica Park

Tigers Opening Day Party

7 a.m. at The Fillmore

What to expect - Dave & Chuck "The Freak" from WRIF broadcasting live, entertainment, food, lawn games, chance to win tickets

This event is free.

Swing for the Fences Fundraiser

9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Corner Ballpark

What to expect - Chance to take 10 swings at the ballpark, food trucks, game streaming

Attending is free; swings are $10 for 10.

Opening Day at Detroit City Distillery

10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the DCD Tasting Room and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Whiskey Factory

What to expect - Drink specials at both locations, a tailgate at The Whiskey Factory, and the game streaming at the DCD Tasting Room

These events are free.

Home Opener Festival

9 a.m. at the Madison Ave. Festival Grounds

What to expect - Live entertainment, food, games, full bars

Get tickets.

Opening Day at Tin Roof

8 a.m. at Tin Roof in Detroit

What to expect - Live entertainment, food, drinks

Cover is $10. Fast pass skip the line tickets are also available.

Opening Day Party

9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Hockeytown Cafe

What to expect - Rooftop party, live entertainment, free swag, drink specials

Cover is $10

Opening Day Block Party

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Annex, Brass Rail & Love and Tequila

What to expect - Entry to three bars, live entertainment, Woodward Sports live broadcast

Get tickets.

Opening Day Party at DSC

4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Detroit Shipping Co.

What to expect - Drink specials, games, discount for showing Tigers ticket/gear

Entry is free.