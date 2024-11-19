Detroit Tigers reach new TV deal with Diamond Sports Group

The Detroit Tigers have reached a new TV deal with Diamond Sports Group to continue airing local baseball games for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Announced in a news release Tuesday, the media company said it would be the exclusive provider of the Tigers on its newly rebranded channel FanDuel Sports Network Detroit.

Diamond announced earlier this year that it had agreed to a new media partnership with FanDuel, ending the Bally Sports name.

Under the agreement, FanDuel Sports Network will broadcast all in-market games that are not televised nationally, as well as pre and postgame shows.

Fans will also be able to watch coverage via the FanDuel Sports Network mobile and connected TV app.

"We are excited to renew our longstanding partnership with the Tigers and to continue delivering broadcasts to passionate fans across Michigan," said David Preschlack, CEO of Diamond.

The deal is likely to look different from the media company's past agreement with the Tigers. Last year, watching the Tigers was disrupted for Comcast Xfinity users after the provider dropped Bally Sports.

Coverage was later restored in July.