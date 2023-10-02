The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy will be celebrating a major milestone later in October when it opens a brand-new leg of the scenic trail that will connect downtown parks in Detroit, as well as expand access to Belle Isle.

The 3.5-mile East Riverfront trail is 20 years in the making and is the culmination of partnering between the conservancy and the community. The goal was to connect local neighborhoods to the Riverwalk.

On Oct. 21, officials will unveil the path with a ribbon cutting that will connect Mt. Elliott Park and Gabriel Richard Park. The connection also offers walking access to the bridge that connects the city to Belle Isle Park by way of the MacArthur Bridge.

The new section of the path is part of a much larger project that began with a clean-up at Hart Plaza. Since then, the Riverwalk has grown to Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park, before heading east along famous Detroit iconography and parks.

MORE: Joe Louis Greenway project continue through Highland Park

It also connects to an even larger route called the Joe Louis Greenway and spans 27.5 miles. Learn more about the growing network of paths in and around Detroit here.

You can also find more information about the conservancy's grand opening here.