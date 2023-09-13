Joe Louis Greenway project continue through Highland Park

The next phase of the Joe Louis Greenway has kicked off along a dirt path in Highland Park.

The 1.6-mile stretch will travel through the historic community and build upon the snaking trail that's intended to connection neighborhoods around the city. Longtime resident Carlton Clyburn Jr. couldn't stop smiling at the progress.

"I’ve seen it from inception. When they took away the Joe Louis fist, and they brought down Joe Louis Arena. Here we are with something that’s going to keep the name alive," he said.

He said the city's got good developments coming in, and the greenway is a spark that residents are excited to see.

Once complete, the 27-mile path will be made up of paved trails that will span from the Dequindre Cut and Riverwalk on Detroit's east side to Jefferson and Dearborn, before turning north through Michigan Avenue to Warren Avenue.

From there, it'll pass under Grand River before continuing into Highland Park and Hamtramck.

Residents see a new way to travel around the city by bike and foot. The city sees a way of carving out blight. Environmentalists are excited by the expanded green space while businesses hope to see money flow into the community.

The beltline in Atlanta and the riverwalk in San Antonio have both generated billions in revenue and Detroit hopes to see the same.

"I want everyone to really take a look at what we’re about to transform. If Mayor Duggan was here, he would definitely say this is in line from blight to beauty," said Todd Bettison, the deputy mayor.

Construction on the greenway began in 2021. Aided with the help of $20 million in American Resuce Plan funds from the Biden administration, a lot of progress has been made in the past year. While there is still a lot to get done, it's already got residents and leaders from the area excited.

"As a member of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, I know the importance it is for people to recreate and have the space to recreate to bicycle, to push babies in their strollers, to walk along great pathways," said Wayne County Commissioner Alisha Bell.