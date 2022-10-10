Detroit to pay residents to complete education, enter jobforce

The city of Detroit is implementing a unique approach to help residents get back on the job. The goal is simple: the city wants to pay residents to get jobs.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan unveiled the city's plan to pay up to $2,200 per person who has been on long-term unemployment, or even with a criminal history, to get into the workforce.

"We are delivering a strong message here nobody is forgotten," Duggan said.

According to the mayor, there are 11,000 unfilled jobs in the city of Detroit. Starting on Monday, the city is enlisting grassroots groups to help recruit people in the community to fill those jobs - and everyone will get paid.

"We will pay these organizations up to $2,200 a client for folks they reach," Duggan said.

Applications for these organizations are due November 7 in order to become what the city is dubbing "In Detroit Organization" (IDO).

"You have to show that you have a track record of reaching out and helping people that are poor or long-term unemployed," Duggan said.

According to Duggan, these grassroots groups have access to long-term unemployed folks and can reach those that aren’t tuned in to the programs the city offers. Among the offers are paying qualified residents to complete literacy training and other workshops in order to enter the workforce.

"These organizations are best positioned and the trusted voices to meet the people where they are and deliver tangible results for them," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.

To become an IDO, organizations must submit applications, which can be found at www.detroitmi.gov/supplier. Organizations that are not yet in the system as city suppliers must complete the "New Supplier Registration" steps on this page as soon as possible.