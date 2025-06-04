Detroit turning 9 alleys into artist showcases with new program

The Brief Nine different alley locations are being transformed by Detroit artists in the City. The program is Arts Alleys Initiative helped with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.



A new initiative is transforming alleys in Detroit to help showcase artists.

The backstory:

Tony Thurman's artwork was selected to be featured in an alley near Oakland Avenue at Westminister.

"This is why I do art, doing stuff like this that gives back to where I come from," he said.

Thurman's work is on full display as part of Detroit’s Arts Alleys Initiative, taking place in nine different areas of the city.

"It’s part of Mayor Mike Duggan’s blight to beauty campaign," said Rochelle Riley, director of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship, City of Detroit.

Walk around the alley, and you’re greeted with a park-like setting that has artwork on display for all to enjoy.

Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act helped make it possible.

"And what you’re going to see in this particular alley, which is the Agra Arts Alley which is agriculture and art," Riley said.

"If you want people to move to a place, if you want people to stay in a place, if we want to continue growing Detroit’s population.

"We will see what they come for is the beauty and a way big life and not just for a job. It’s about where you want to raise a family, what you want to see while literally walking around in your daily life."

The locations are:

Manistique/Treehouse

Old Redford Alley

Snowden-Hartwell

Bagley Alley

Grand River Alley

The Yellow Brick Road Alley

The Alkebu-lan Village Alley

The North End Alley

Bailey Park Alley

To learn more about the Arts Alleys Initiative and their locations in the city go HERE.