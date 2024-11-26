Detroit unveils new neighborhood signs - starting in Mohican Regent

article

The city of Detroit unveiled the first of dozens of neighborhood signs it plans to install that will designate the location of 65 different communities this week.

Speaking from the Mohican Regent Neighborhood, the mayor and heads of different departments helped usher in the latest phase of its neighborhood beautification project.

Paid for with federal ARPA funds, each sign pays homage to the city while identifying whether someone is entering Pilgrim Village near Highland Park, Mount Olivet in the northeast portion of Detroit, or North Rosedale Park on the west side.

"You have been driving this for a long time and the amount of pride in these block clubs and neighborhood associations we thought needed to be recognized," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

On Monday, officials erected the new Mohican Regent sign, which has 1,200 homes and 60 blocks.

"That sign represents cohesiveness. People that are outside the community can see something going on. There's unity," said George Preston a neighborhood representative from the area.

"They're all a little different in their shapes and colors, but still representing the Detroit Flag," said Zak Meers, with the general services department.

To qualify for a neighborhood sign, the community would need to be listed on the city's website.

The signs cost $512,000 and were approved by the Detroit City Council over the summer.