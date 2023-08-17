Detroit urban farms begin to get financial support while helping those in food deserts

There's been a substantial investment from the federal government in urban farming -- and that includes here in Detroit. Local lawmakers are promising even more help.

Urban Farms and Gardens help fill in the gaps left by food deserts. One such example can be found at Georgia and Vinton in Detroit.

It is one of more than 2,000 in and around Detroit, according to the non-profit Keep Growing Detroit.

"Hearing people say that being able to come and pick helps with their budgets and it helps with their health," said Mark Covington, Georgia Street Community Collective. "Some people had, or have diabetes. They’ve been able to control their numbers by eating healthier and having access to it."

Farming on a plot of land in Detroit is a draw - especially if you ask the people immersed in urban farming and gardening.

Hilary Golston, FOX 2: "Are people coming here to urban farm?"

"Yeah, I just was talking to a woman from Grand Rapids who was saying how hard it is to get land there," said Tepfirah Rushdan. "And while Detroit's process is hard also, we have much more available land."

The USDA is investing $40 million via the American Rescue Plan Act - into partnerships with community-based organizations to strengthen resources for urban farming.

"I would say that now finally we’re getting policies in place for urban (agriculture)," Covington said.

The programs are meant to support urban agriculture - and include $7.4 million for grants and $9.5 million for composting and food waste reduction.

But even our lawmakers agree we can do better to focus on the little guy.

"We have to look at a different lens," said Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit). "What I’m worried about constantly is that we always focus on such large scale big farms, big (agriculture), who have lobbyists. Our urban farming community is a smaller sector and don’t have the resources or money."

The USDA announced in July that 17 new Urban Service Centers coming online across the country. And the re-authorization of the Farm Bill is also being considered come September.