Detroit Valero shuts down after clerk allegedly shot at unarmed customer with 12-gauge

The Brief A Valero gas station has had its doors shut by the city after an alleged shooting by a store clerk. The gas station clerk allegedly shot his shotgun from behind bulletproof glass, right at a customer. Hayes and his crew, plus representatives from the city of Detroit, shut the business down indefinitely.



A day after a gas station clerk allegedly shot at an unarmed customer, Detroit police have shut the business down.

What they're saying:

The gas station clerk at a Detroit Valero in his 20s, allegedly shot his 12-gauge shotgun from behind bulletproof glass, right at a customer.

"The clerk's life was not in danger in any way. He was behind the protection of bulletproof glass when he did it," said Detroit police Assistant Chief Franklin Hayes. "These actions are reprehensible, and we aren’t going to tolerate that."

The shotgun shell penetrated the glass, hurling shards onto the customer in his 30s. Officials say that he was not hit with the shotgun shell, but he was injured by the glass.

Timeline:

The shooting happened Monday night at the Valero at the corner of Conant and McNichols on Detroit’s east side.

"This is not okay, and anyone that makes a decision to do this, we will shut you down," said Hayes.

Hayes and his crew, plus representatives from the city of Detroit, shut the business down indefinitely. It used to be a Green Light location too, as they will use the good security footage for evidence in the case, but the partnership has been severed.

"In no way, shape, form, or fashion do we want them to be a part of our Green Light partnership, so in addition to this closure, they are absolutely kicked out of the program. We don’t want their business," said Hayes.

The tale of clerk-on-customer violence is not unfamiliar.

The Assistant Chief said if something like this happened again, they would see him.