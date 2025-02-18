Detroit water main break: Church provides supplies for those who need it most

The Brief More than 150 Southwest Detroit residents were impacted by a massive water main break Monday morning. Santos Church in Detroit is offering supplies to those who need it most, following the break. Pastor Rich Colon said families are feeling devastation from the flood, which filled basements and cars.



In Southwest Detroit many homes suffered heavy damage from Monday's large water main break as repairs continue.

Many families are just trying to find a warm place to stay and Santos church has opened its doors as a warming center and is accepting supply donations to help those who need it most.

Big picture view:

More than 150 residents were washed out of their homes literally — after a water main break flooded their streets Monday morning near Lafayette and Beard — ruining vehicles and basements.

"Honestly just devastation. Families trying to figure out what to do," said Pastor Rich Colon, Santos Church.

As the city and the Great Lakes Water Authority team up to drain freshwater out of the homes and begin the repairs, Santos' church on Mission Street is opening its' doors — looking like a store - and packed with donations and volunteers.

"We want to be the first on the front line, first to respond," Colon said. "We just put a flier up that said even if all we can do is offer hot dogs and hamburgers and have the church open as a warming center, we want to do that."

And anyone who needs help, can drop by.

Pastor Colon says — even if you can't make it to the church — they will load up on hot food and supplies and bring it to the people.

"A lot of our volunteers are showing up going, 'Hey I don’t have donations, but if you give me 15-20 meals and addresses, we’ll take them around to whoever needs them,'" Colon said.

Not only do they have supplies there, but volunteers are organizing them into essentials bags and each one is divided in a certain way. For example some are filled with lots of hygienic products like tooth brushes.

"We have stuff for children, stuff for men, stuff for women," Colon said. "It’s essentially hygiene kits, a little bit of food, toilet paper even baby food things like that."

A community — coming together. If you want to donate — the church is looking for batteries, can openers — and non perishables.

What you can do:

Pastor Colon says the church will continue to provide donations as long as there is a need.

To learn more about Santos Church or make donations, it is located at 1953 Military Street in Detroit. The website is HERE. To find the church's Facebook page, go HERE.