Detroit water main break damage claims still being processed, says officials

The Brief Many claims left over from the massive Detroit water main break are still in limbo as of April 28. Detroit officials say one of the biggest challenges with processing those damage claims has been the language barrier. The claim portal closed, but so far at least 30 property claims have been approved and were paid out last week.



Hundreds of damage claims are still in limbo after a massive water main break in Southwest Detroit. Meanwhile, the city has only approved just a fraction of the claims.

What they're saying:

Detroit officials say one of the biggest challenges with processing those damage claims has been the language barrier and overall understanding of the process.

Those claims are now one of the only major boxes to check off, since the water main break has been patched up, and the many families impacted have been able to go back home.

The Water and Sewerage Department’s General Counsel, Scott MacGriff, says about 64 people impacted by the February main break came out to a private claim workshop on Saturday, with another dozen or so showing up late.

"We had translators at the event," MacGriff said. "I think the idea is with the local residents, just have a face-to-face with those administrators, went a long way towards alleviating any sort of communication breakdown and confusion regarding exactly what they had to do."

Dig deeper:

The claim portal closed, but so far at least 30 property claims have been approved and were paid out last week. Still, about 300 or so remain.

As for auto claims, MacGriff says about 100 of those have been processed.

While some minor fixes and cleanups are still in the works inside homes in this Southwest Detroit neighborhood, the city is assuring that once homeowners complete the claim process, a check will be sent out to them within 10 to 14 days.

"We’re trying to narrow down the uncertainty, and we’re trying to make the claims process go as smoothly as possible for people who are impacted and have lost quite a bit."

What's next:

The Water and Sewerage team is also continuing to work with local non-profits to strengthen communication and offer ongoing support.

"I think the benefit for the residents was there, so we might as well continue to do it as long as they need us to do that."