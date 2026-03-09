Detroit water main break snarls travel on East Jefferson Monday morning

article

The Brief A water main break in Detroit is the latest problem with water infrastructure, causing issues with travel. The breakage is at Jefferson and Burns Drive.



A water main break in Detroit is causing headaches for drivers and sending water into the streets of one of the city's east side neighborhoods.

The break involves a 42-inch pipeline at East Jefferson and Burns Drive.

The breakage happened on Sunday, leaving only one lane open for each direction of travel.

Local perspective:

A day after the breakage, water was still gathering on the road of Jefferson Avenue.

Video captured of the scene Monday morning showed vehicles driving through ponds of water. Construction equipment were on site along with traffic cones.

The backstory:

This isn't the only major disruption to water services in the region.

This weekend, a catastrophic breakage at 14 Mile near Drake impacted several Oakland County communities and thousands of residents.

Photo courtesy GLWA

Novi and Walled Lake were among those hardest hit by the breakage, which included dramatic scenes of waves of water washing down the road, submerging vehicles.

