Detroit watermain break: Community continues cleanup 2-weeks later

The Brief Crews and contractors continue cleanup effort after Detroit watermain break. 190 households are still living in hotels. DTE hopes to install a gas line near the hole by the end of the week.



It’s been two weeks since the devastating transmission line break and flood in Southwest Detroit, but a lot has changed and progress is being made.

What they're saying:

On Monday, many companies, most being contractors, were either removing garbage, cleaning and sanitizing basements.

An impressive presence in the city as streets, which were flooded and then covered with mud, are being hosed down.

The health department has its own mobile unit, the fire department was there and workers from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department were present.

Sermad Kesto owns the popular BeeBe’s groceries and says business is down, in part because a lot of people are not able to move back.

Still, there are about 190 households in hotels-yet the city says they expect the first ones to be able to start moving back home by the end of the week-now that furnaces and water heaters are being installed.

DTE hopes to install a gas line near the hole by the end of the week.

The backstory:

On Feb. 17, a 54-inch water main broke in the area of N. Green and Rowan streets. The water flowed for blocks, filling streets, flooding basements, and trapping residents in their homes.

Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) Director Gary Brown said it was the worst water main break he has seen in a densely populated area in the 10 years he has been running the department.

The water has since been removed from the streets, but now the focus shifts to cleaning up the mess and fixing damaged homes. According to the city, around 190 homes experienced flooded basements, while around 400 homes were impacted.

What you can do:

In addition to the help provided by the city, the community has come together to support those impacted.

Donations are being collected for those impacted.

The Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation is collecting blankets, warm clothing, pet supplies, dry goods, and toiletries for flood victims.

Drop off donations at 1211 Trumbull in Detroit.

Donations of clothing, blankets, non-perishable food, and water can also be brought to the Patton and Kemeny rec centers, Detroit City Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero said last week.