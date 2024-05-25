Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network expands mobile crisis hours

The Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN) is continuing its mobile crisis rollout by expanding service hours to seven days a week from 7 am to 11 pm for adults and children.

In addition, the service has established a new staging location in Western Wayne County. Mobile Crisis Unit Vehicles and teams will be staged in Westland to respond faster to individuals in crises outside the immediate Detroit area. This additional site will give teams the ability to respond to a person’s needs in a much faster period. The average response time since this program launched in December 2023 has been 31 minutes.

"We are refining our processes to make sure we are there for people in need," said DWIHN President and CEO Eric Doeh. "Our hope is to rapidly respond by offering immediate community-based intervention, resources and reduce or prevent the need for care in a more restrictive setting," said Doeh.

DWIHNs mobile crisis units are staffed by a master’s level Clinician and Peer Support Specialist who assists the child or adult through the crisis. providing de-escalation and crisis intervention services, connecting people with the appropriate behavioral health resources.

DWIHN is launching a new mental health crisis hotline for anyone in the Wayne County area regardless of insurance status. Starting May 20th, DWIHN will be introducing 844-IN-CRISIS (844-462-7474). Calling this number will get you, a family member, or a loved one connected to a mental health professional to get the help needed right away and get a mobile crisis unit to their location more efficiently.

The DWIHN Access to Care 24/7 Helpline at 800-241-4949 will continue to serve as the main number for individuals to access all behavioral healthcare services provided in the Wayne County Provider Network. Should a caller have a crisis, they will also be routed to the 844-IN-CRISIS dispatch for a unit to visit and provide direct care.