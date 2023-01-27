Detroit Will Breathe plans vigil for Tyre Nichols as Memphis police bodycam footage is released

All eyes are on Memphis, Friday night with the video of the police beating death of Tyre Nichols-- set to be released in a matter of hours.

The five police officers have been fired-- and charged with murder. Tonight, activists across the country are calling for justice and peace in the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old father, photographer and skateboarder.

"We will host a rally or an open mic of some sort to let the community come out and express their frustration and thoughts," said Allen Dennard.

The group hosting the event is Detroit Will Breathe, a grassroots organization that took to the streets of Detroit in 2020 to protest the killing of another African-American man George Floyd, after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck and he died.

"You know we're still dying at the hands of the police, and you see these modern day police that are Black, that maybe Latino or they may. Asian, you know you're still working for a system that oppresses Black people and people of color."

This group of activists say they hope that this upcoming protest rally will be received differently by Detroit police than the one in 2020. Detroit Will Breathe filed a federal lawsuits against the city, claiming police used excessive force against them and violated their First and Fourth Amendment rights.

The group accepted a $1 million settlement offer from city to end the lawsuit.

Tyre Nichols

"We're not going anywhere. Detroit Will Breathe is not going anywhere," Dennard said.

But these activists make it clear their work is far from over

The former Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyree Nichols.

"We're going to stand by Memphis," he said. "And we're going to let you know Detroit, the Detroit Police Department know, that we're still alive and breathing, and we want Detroit to still be alive and breathing."

Reactions from the deadly beating video released by Memphis police have sparked Metro Detroit reactions.

The Detroit Police Department statement:

"The Detroit Police Department is aware of the pending video release of Tyre Nichols. We anticipate that what will be depicted in this video will invoke a variety of emotions. We remain firmly committed to the protection and service to our community, residents and visitors alike. We stand with our community and operate with the highest level of transparency."

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter statement:

"What happened to Tyre Nichols in Memphis is sickening. No human, no family should have to endure such brutality, but here we are, again confronting an appalling reminder that justice is not dispensed equitably. People of conscience are rightfully outraged by this violence and yet it’s my hope that in our pain we seek the wisdom and courage to channel outrage into action, reform, and justice for Tyre, his family, and our country."

Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper statement:

"The use of excessive force in policing is unacceptable - always. I, like so many others, am appalled and sickened by the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police in Memphis, TN. We must all stand united in wanting more from those who wear the badge."