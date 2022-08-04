Detroit Wing Company hosting sauce-making contest at Blake's Cider Dayze fest -- How to enter

article

Think you've got the best chicken wing sauce? Put your skills to the test.

Detroit Wing Company is hosting a "Sauce Off" sauce making competition at Blake's Farms Cider Dayze Festival. The sauce must pair with one of Blake's hard ciders-- El Chavo, Triple Jam, Peach Party, Tropicolada, or American Apple.

Prizes include Detroit Wing Company gift cards, Blake's merch bags, and the chance for your sauce to be featured at DWC.

If you are 21 or older and you've got what it takes, enter by April 14. Sauces will be judged Aug. 27 from 1-4 p.m. at Blake's Farms in Armada.

Cider Dayze is Aug. 27 and 28. The fest includes samples from Michigan craft breweries, cideries, and wineries, entertainment, food, and games. Learn more here.