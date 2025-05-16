Detroit woman accused of unloading rifle into home, neighbors are not surprised

The Brief A dispute turned to gunfire in Detroit, leading neighbors to hit the deck. They say a woman allegedly fired over 20 rounds out of her window into a neighbor’s house. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office will decide on charges.



A dispute between two residents became a dangerous situation after a Detroit woman allegedly unloaded her AR-15 into a neighbor’s house, causing all-out panic.

The backstory:

On Mother’s Day afternoon, a barrage of gunfire had the whole block hitting the floor on Detroit's west side. When everyone got up, they had a good idea who pulled the trigger—a woman who they say they’ve been having issues with for decades.

They say, for seemingly no reason at all, she allegedly fired over 20 rounds out of her window into a neighbor’s house, off Whitcomb Street near Grand River.

The man whose house was the target was hurt by shards of glass after bullets penetrated through.

Detroit police were seen seizing two weapons from the woman after the shooting. Fox 2 was told one was an AR-15.

What they're saying:

Tiera Schaaf says they saw this coming; it’s been bubbling up—verbal confrontations with nearly everyone on the block.

"We can hear a lot more backfire, and it kinda makes our heart sink because we don't know what to expect or when to expect it," she said. "She even called the police on my home multiple times, accusing us of saying that we threatened to kill her. We were harassing her. We're using our cameras to artificially control her body, yeah."

Dig deeper:

In 2024, the woman allegedly held a gun to her teenage son's head for all the neighborhood to see.

The guns have been taken away, but the woman in question, who is now a suspect, is still out and at home.

FOX 2 has been told charges are pending.

One of the stories the woman told police was that she fired shots because she thought she was being broken into. As of Thursday evening, there is no evidence of that.

What's next:

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office will decide on charges.