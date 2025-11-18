Expand / Collapse search

Detroit woman finds alligator in recently-deceased son's bedroom

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  November 18, 2025 8:08pm EST
The Brief

    • An alligator was found in a Detroit bedroom by an elderly woman.
    • Animal Magic in Belleville rescued the alligator on Tuesday.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An alligator was found in a bedroom inside a Detroit home on Tuesday. 

What they're saying:

Animal Magic in Belleville said they were called by an elderly woman Tuesday morning that her son had passed away a week prior. Then, they say she found the large alligator in his upstairs bedroom. 

The rescue crew took him in later in the day from the home on Grand River and 7 Mile.

Animal Magic shared an update video on the alligator which can be watched below: 

Animal Magic gives an update on Detroit alligator found in a home

It is unknown how the alligator ended up in the home. 

