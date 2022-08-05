Detroit woman last seen near Eastern Market still missing 2 months later

article

Detroit police are looking for a woman last seen two months ago.

Tasha O’Conner, 33, was last seen near Eastern Market on June 7. Her sister last heard from her on June 9.

Her sister told police she has schizophrenia.

Tasha O’Conner

O'Conner is white with dark brown hair and blue eyes. She stands 5 feet, 8 inches, and weighs 198 pounds.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a black shirt, orange capris pants, brown shoes and a red hat with the word "Savage" on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.