Detroit woman rescued in Grosse Pointe Farms after crashing into Lake St. Clair

The Brief A 70-year-old woman was rescued after crashing her car into Lake St. Clair. Dash-cam video from a squad car showed how fast officers got to the scene in 2 minutes and 14 seconds flat. It took about one minute of CPR to clear water from the woman’s lungs.



Quick action by emergency responders and a witness who called 911 were all credited for saving the life of an elderly woman who drove into the river right here off Lake Shore Drive in Grosse Pointe Farms.

Big picture view:

Dash-cam video from a squad car showed how fast officers got to the scene in 2 minutes and 14 seconds flat where Lake Shore meets Newberry Place.

In another shot you can see the frantic attempts to revive the 70-year-old Detroit resident.

It happened around 8:20 on Monday morning when a witness called 911. Police found a small Kia car with the front end submerged in Lake St Clair resting on the retaining wall at a 45-degree angle.

Officer John Ross and Lt. Antonino Trupiano talked about the scare that unfolded.

"Four officers jumped in the water, including myself," he said. "We swam to her and got her out of the water. Got her back to the shore - we ended up pulling her out of the water."

Dig deeper:

Officers dove in. They do not find anyone in the car, but they spot the woman floating face down approximately 50 yards west of the crash site and about 30 feet from the shoreline due to the current. They got her face up and pulled her to land, realizing she had no pulse and was not breathing.

It took about one minute of CPR to clear water from the woman’s lungs.

FOX 2 was told she slowly regained consciousness and told police she intentionally drove into the water.

She has since been taken to a hospital.