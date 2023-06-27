Detroit woman says her pleas to cut down dangerous tree have gone unheard by city

A Detroit homeowner says she is dealing with a serious safety issue after a tree fell in front of her house.

"The tree's going to fall, I'm going to be homeless - I'm just scared at this point," said Carolyn Bobo.

Bobo is scared to stay in her own east side home, not because of crimes in her east side Detroit neighborhood - but because of the huge tree in front of her house - that's not even hers.

"Especially the other night when the wind was blowing 70 miles an hour - I was bracing myself," she said.

Every time the wind blows - she worries.

"Thank goodness it didn't happen but there's more storms to come," she said. "I just want to be out of the line of fire - that's all."

But - she says, it's the city's tree and she's been calling the city's forestry department for the last five years.

"They told me I was on a list but couldn't tell me what number I was, on the list," Bobo said. "They kept telling me a supervisor was going to come out and talk with me. That never happened."

She says when the city finally did come out - workers only trimmed the limbs on the street side - not the ones hanging over her house.

"I asked them if they would cut the limbs hanging over my house they said no, I don't understand that," she said.

And it's not just the large tree and the limbs reaching over onto her second story porch - it's the damage the roots have caused as well - to her driveway and sidewalk.

"A person in a wheelchair, once they get here what are they going to do," she said. "All in all, I've spent close to $3,000 for repairs, for plumbing, because of this tree, and the roots."

After 26 years of living in her home - the lovely silver Maple that once provided shade - now provides only stress.

"I've been paying taxes - since I was 18 years old," she said. "Now I'm on a fixed income - I don't feel like at the age of 68 I should have to be dealing with this kind of stuff from the city that I helped take care of.

"This is why I don't sleep - this is why I have bags under my eyes, I'm worried sick. This tree has been the bane of my existence, simple as that."

FOX 2 contacted the City of Detroit and the Forestry Division responded right away.

FOX 2: "This thing is going to come down?"

"Absolutely - this week - it will happen," said Hector Santiago.

Santiago, a senior associate forester, says the tree - while healthy, is probably at least 80 years old - and is considered dangerous.

"It falls into the category of a dangerous tree because it's severely leaning toward the house - it's lifting the sidewalk where people can walk and trip," he said.

So it will be removed - a huge relief - for this worried homeowner.

"As long as we know she can sleep better at night - especially when a storm comes - we're happy we're able to help," he said. "And that's what we're here for."

The city also has a new dead, dangerous, and diseased tree removal program for private property. That number is 313-224-4444.