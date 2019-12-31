Detroit woman shoots male relative, then accidentally wounds herself

A Detroit woman shot a relative and then accidentally shot herself during an argument late Monday night.

A 50-year-old woman shot her 59-year-old male relative and then herself in a house in the 15300 block of Mansfield Street at 11:30 last night.

Detroit police said that the 59-year-old man took himself to the hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. She was then arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.