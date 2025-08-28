Detroit woman thanks mayor saying city's solar initiative saved her life

The Brief A Detroit woman is praising the mayor and a city solar project for saving her life. Dorothy Gladney was eligible for house upgrades as part of the Solar Arrays Project. As part of the upgrades, a new CO2 detector helped Gladney be alerted of a gas leak.



A Detroit woman received home upgrades through the City of Detroit’s Solar Arrays Project.

The backstory:

Dorothy Gladney was so happy afterward, that she invited the mayor to her home to say thank you.

"You are the mayor of Detroit and I’m the mayor of Almont," she joked.

And on Thursday brought a meeting between the two.

"So what did you think when you first heard about solar panels?" asked Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

"I don’t want anything to do with that mess - that’s what I thought," she said.

But Dorothy Gladney has a new perspective. As a resident living near an upcoming solar array project, she had the option to benefit from a buyout or receive thousands of dollars in energy-efficient upgrades.

She took the upgrades and one saved her life, she said.

"The most important thing I got was a carbon monoxide and smoke alarm," she said.

Prior to the upgrade, Gladney did not have a carbon monoxide detector. But days after it was installed, the CO2 detector sounded because of a stove that wasn’t working properly.

"Had I went to bed that Sunday night, my husband and my two grand kids, we would not have woken up," she said.

Gladney was able to call the fire department.

"We’re so glad you have the carbon monoxide detectors installed, and the firefighters were able to come here and make sure you were out safely," said DFD Deputy Chief Daniel Clapp.

Gladney invited Mayor Duggan to her home to say thank you.

"I personally appreciate that," she said.

She also showed him the thousands of dollars worth of upgrades she received which includes a new furnace and hot water tank.

Officials say the solar project will create clean energy to offset electricity used by city buildings.

"Turning it into power for city buildings and the money that we’re making generating the power, we’re putting it into the neighbors' houses," Duggan said.

City officials say the program has the potential to grow and therefore provide more upgrades to families.

"Please contact our office," said Kayana Sessoms, City of Detroit District 3 manager. "If you feel like you would be qualified for the Solar Efficiency Program, we want to work with you to ensure you get the benefits you deserve."

If you are a Detroit resident and want to know more about the City's Solar Initiative Project CLICK HERE.

Dorothy Gladney and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan