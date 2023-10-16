Detroit woman wins $2 million on Michigan lottery scratch-off at 8 Mile store

article

A 29-year-old Detroit woman said she simply couldn't believe her luck when she bought a $20 scratch-off at a store on 8 Mile recently and revealed she won the big prize.

The anonymous woman bought a Supreme scratch-off ticket at the 8 Mile Foodland in Southfield between Evergreen Road and Southfield Road. The $20 ticket comes with a top prize of $2 million. The game is simple - scratch off the Supreme numbers (there are five) and match any number below to win that prize.

The first five numbers on the ticket were 24, 01, 15, 30, and 31. Her first row did not reveal any matches. But when she got to the second row, she revealed 37, 39, 38, and then the winner. The number 15 was the fourth number on the second row with a prize of $2 million. This is the top prize for the Supreme game.

Related article

The woman said she couldn't believe what she saw and asked her grandfather to look for her.

"I was at the store and bought an instant ticket before leaving," said the player. "I scratched the ticket when I got home and was in shock when I saw I won $2 million! I didn’t believe what I was seeing, so I had to have my grandpa double-check the ticket. It was such an unreal feeling, and it still hasn’t fully sunk in."

She claimed her prize in Lansing and took the lump sum payment of $1.3 million. She plans to travel and help her family with the money.

The game launched in August and $19 million in prizes have already been won by lottery players. Plus, there's still another $82 million prizes left, including two $2 million prizes.

Watch FOX 2 News Live