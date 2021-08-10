Detroit woman's 'Sharpest Eatery' takeout food kitchen is in her front yard

"We put it right here in 2017 and we been rolling ever since," said Doris Sharpe-Frasier.

Sharpest Eatery - "The home of the $5-dollar meal" is right in Miss Doris' front yard.

"Right now we have rice, we have chicken and we have fish," she said.

Even the greens she serves are grown in her garden, on the city's west side - off Steele Street.

The Sharpest Eatery sits in the front yard of Miss Doris' home on Steel Street.

"This is kind of like the country, and you know country people are really friendly," said Annie Calhoun, a first-time customer.

There's a reason Calhoun got country vibes from this pink, mini-kitchen.

"I stayed in South Carolina for over 20 years and that's where most of my cooking experience comes from," said Miss Doris.

"I like her attitude, Miss Doris," said Calhoun.

Food inside the Sharpest Eatery has a southern flair from Miss Doris' time in South Carolina.

Doris Sharpe-Frasier says she was forever inspired by her mom's mac and cheese.

She and her husband made this happen four years ago, bringing her cooking career, to the neighborhoods.

"It's hard for people out here and I feel if people can get a decent meal for a decent price, they should come here, she said.

Her husband passed away.

Miss Doris and her late husband.

"I can see him up in heaven, saying that's my wife right down there," Miss Doris said.

She just doesn't stop - open six days a week, with full time catering too, and just got her master's degree. And she's 73.

"The best way to keep yourself alive to me, is to keep going," she said.

Covid didn't help her unusual, niche spot. She needs more mouths to feed, and soon.

Doris Sharpe-Frasier and her Sharpest Eatery stand in her front yard.

"If you have a dream and you work at it, it will come true," Miss Doris said.

Sharpest Eatery is located at 11365 Steel Street, Detroit. For more information, go tohttps://sharpesteatery.yolasite.com/ or call 313-433-2835.