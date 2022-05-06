Detroit Zoo after hours: Sip your favorite drinks, see the animals during adult-only nights

article

Enjoy drinks at the Detroit Zoo after hours.

After Hours 21+ Event Series offer a chance for adults to check out the zoo and sip their favorite drinks without children there.

The series kicks off May 21 with Zoo Brew, which includes 80 craft beers from Michigan breweries, live entertainment, games, and more. Also, animal habitats will be open until twilight. The event is from 6-10 p.m.

The Zoo Brew theme is For the Birds, and focuses on how the zoo is working to restore South Africa’s vulture population.

General admission tickets are $50, and include admission and 10 tasting tickets. An $85 VIP ticket includes admission, 14 tasting tickets, access to a VIP lounge, and a commemorative gift. Designated drivers can also get a $30 ticket that includes zoo admission and unlimited soft drinks.

Other events include:

• Summer Sips – 6 to 10 p.m. July 29

• Spooky Spirits – 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 14

• Polar Beers – 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 8

Tickets are not yet available for the other After Hours nights, but $175 passes for all events can be purchased now. These passes include access to all four nights, as well as parking.

Learn more and buy tickets here.