Detroit Zoo announces death of beloved camel Humphrey

article

The Detroit Zoo said goodbye to one of their own last week when the decision was made to humanely euthanize Humphrey, their beloved camel.

Sharing the news of his passing on Facebook, the zoo said Humphrey had been experiencing mobility issues for a few years. The decision to put him down happened after his condition worsened.

"We are incredibly heartbroken to share with you that Humphrey – a Bactrian camel who has called the Zoo home since his birth in 2014 – passed away last week," read the post on Facebook.

According to the post, animal care staff provided diagnostic exams and veterinary treatments to help pinpoint the cause of the camel's discomfort to help give him some relief.

MORE: Detroit Zoo saying goodbye to gorilla trio - and invites the public to say farewell with them

Despite the expert care, Humphrey's condition regressed and the decision for euthanasia was made.

His fans remember him as a "gentle giant."