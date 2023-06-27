Detroit Zoo saying goodbye to gorilla trio - and invites the public to say farewell with them

article

One the Detroit Zoological Society's most popular exhibits will soon have a few less habitants as it prepares to say goodbye to its three resident gorillas.

Half-brothers Chipua "Chip," Pendeka "Pende" and Kongo-Mbeli "Kongo" have called the Great Apes of Harambee habitat at the Detroit Zoo home for two decades. The three apes will be moved to another accredited zoo yet to be announced.

In honor of their departure, the zoo says it plans to have a going away party for the Chip, Pende, and Kongo.

"This is not an easy goodbye — these brothers have built a special place in our hearts over the last 20 years," read the Zoo's Facebook page. "However, this move is in the best interest of their continued well-being."

(Photo Credit: Roy Lewis. Courtesy: Detroit Zoological Society)

The move was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Gorilla Species Survival Plan.

The zoo also plans to renovate and improve the habitat before welcoming its next group of gorillas.

The zoo is inviting the public to the party scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, where staff will "host habitat chats and share their stories of working with these beautiful boys."