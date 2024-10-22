Detroit Zoo announces new 7-acre immersive experience where guests can pet stingrays, brush goats

article

The Detroit Zoo plans to add an immersive seven-acre experience featuring up-close encounters with numerous animals and educational experiences.

Discovery Trails will encompass the southwest corridor of the zoo, from Buddy's Pizza to the bison and wolverine habitats. The area will house both new and returning animals, including alpacas, stingrays, burrowing owls, bush dogs and bamboo sharks, giant anteaters, miniature donkeys, and prairie dogs.

Guests will be able to touch and feed stingrays and bamboo sharks, brush goats, and more.

A rendering of the area where guests can pet goats.

In addition to the animals, Discovery Trails will also include educational opportunities, sensory-friendly spaces, and an area for young children.

The more than $20 million project is expected to open in 2026.

"Discovery Trails is a shining example of our mission coming to life," said Dr. Hayley Murphy, executive director and CEO of the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS). "These up-close encounters in Discovery Trails will foster empathy and understanding for animals, nature and the environment, creating meaningful connections and building curiosity and appreciation for the world around them."