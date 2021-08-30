Detroit Zoo begins giving COVID-19 vaccine to some at-risk animals

The Detroit Zoo is vaccinating some at-risk animals against COVID-19.

A special vaccine has been developed for animals and is allowed to be used on a case-by-case basis. Gorillas, chimpanzees, tigers, and lions are the first animals to receive doses.

So far, no cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Detroit Zoo animals.

Several lions, tigers, leopards, and gorillas have gotten COVID-19 at other U.S. zoos. A tiger and a lion have died from the virus at European and Indian zoos.

"Much like we vaccinate dogs for things like parvovirus, distemper, or rabies, this is needed to protect animals at the Zoo," said Dr. Ann Duncan, director of animal health for the DZS.