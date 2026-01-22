Expand / Collapse search

Detroit Zoo, Belle Isle Nature Center closing Friday and Saturday due to extreme cold

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  January 22, 2026 10:30am EST
(Amber Eikenberry/FOX 2)

The Brief

    • The Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Center will be closed Friday and Saturday.
    • Wind chills from Friday into Saturday are forecasted to dip as low as -25.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Due to the double-digit negative wind chills in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, the Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Center will both be closed for two days.

Essential employees will still be at the zoo and nature center to care for animals during this period of bitter weather.

Wind chills from Friday into Saturday could dip as low as -25 in Southeast Michigan, while the high temperature on both days will only be in the single digits. 

The plan is to reopen Sunday, but that could change pending weather conditions.

