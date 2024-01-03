article

Ollie the sea otter, a beloved member of the Detroit Zoo and a fan favorite among both staff and guests, has died.

The Detroit Zoo announced the passing of Ollie Wednesday, saying she died after a brief and sudden illness. She started showing symptoms on Dec. 30 before zoo officials euthanized her.

Rescued along the California coast when she was only two weeks old, she eventually found herself at the zoo in 2021. There, she captured the love and joy of those who cared for her, the zoo post said.

"She was truly a special otter who captured the hearts of staff and guests alike," the zoo said.

Her caretakers said she was ‘perfect in every way’ and was extremely smart and loving. She snacked on soft-shelled crabs, and kept her fur coat extra fluffy. Ollie's time was also spent with her fellow sea otters Monte and Finn.

When she got sick, the zoo said experts were consulted about what was wrong with Ollie.

"Unfortunately, Ollie’s condition deteriorated quickly, and our team made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her. A full necropsy was performed, but the cause of death was not immediately apparent. Additional tests are pending that we hope will help us understand how this may have happened," the post said.