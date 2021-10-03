American Lung Assoc. fundraiser at Detroit Zoo to help end lung disease and COVID-19

The American Lung Association held a fundraiser event on Oct. 3 to help end lung disease and COVID-19.

Detroit's LUNG FORCE Walk at the Detroit Zoo was a 1.5 mile walk between individuals, families, groups of friends, and corporate teams. The hundreds of participants maintained a distance of six feet away from each other.

The annual fundraising goal of $65,000 was exceeded with participants raising $76,000 for life-saving research at the American Lung Association.

"Thanks to our wonderful supporters, we can continue our work for life-saving research, advocacy and education and provide the critical lung health resources for those who need it in Michigan," said Maureen Rovas, executive director of the Lung Association in Michigan.

The Lung Association said funds raised at the event will support the efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease as well as their COVID-19 Action Initiative.

The COVID-19 Action Initiative is a $25 million investment to address COVID-19 and protect against future respiratory virus pandemics. The initiative works with public and private entities to increase research collaboration and develop new vaccines, detection tests and treatment therapies.