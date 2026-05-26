Expand / Collapse search

Detroit Zoo threat part of swath of reports around U.S.

By Jack Nissen
Published  May 26, 2026 7:08 PM EDT
Detroit Zoo
FOX 2 Detroit

The Brief

    • The Detroit Zoo says it was targeted by a threat made this afternoon. It later determined the threat was not credible.
    • However, the latest incident is part of a nationwide series of threats made at other zoos.

(FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo says it was the target of an unspecified threat on Tuesday, prompting it to work with law enforcement.

They later determined the threat was not credible.

However, the zoo said similar calls had been made to other zoos around the country in recent weeks. There have been no related incidents or harm reported.

The zoo plans to be open during normal hours this week.

The Source: The zoological society was cited for this story. 

Detroit ZooCrime and Public Safety