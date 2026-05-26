Detroit Zoo threat part of swath of reports around U.S.
(FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo says it was the target of an unspecified threat on Tuesday, prompting it to work with law enforcement.
They later determined the threat was not credible.
However, the zoo said similar calls had been made to other zoos around the country in recent weeks. There have been no related incidents or harm reported.
The zoo plans to be open during normal hours this week.
The Source: The zoological society was cited for this story.