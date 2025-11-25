article

The Brief The Detroit Zoo's giraffe numbers climbed to five this weekend. Female Zara gave birth to a healthy newborn calf on Sunday. Its father was the zoo's 17-year-old male Jabari. The calf is doing well.



The Detroit Zoo welcomed a new addition to its family this week when one of its female giraffes gave birth to a healthy female calf.

She arrived early Sunday morning.

Big picture view:

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, one of the Detroit Zoo's female giraffes gave birth to a newborn female calf.

A product of 7-year-old Zara and 17-year-old Jabari, the calf is hitting all the appropriate milestones in its first few days walking around.

The new calf is already standing strong and nursing well. She's currently staying close to her mom.

Detroit Zoo's Newest Giraffe

The new calf is the fifth giraffe to join the Detroit Zoo.

Its current members include Zara and Jabari, as well as another female named Kivuli, and another male named Mpenzi.

The baby will remain close to its mom for time to bond before getting any public introductions. There is also a name reveal on the way as well.

Related article

Dig deeper:

Giraffes are some of the most iconic animals in the world, known for their tall necks and spotted patterns on their body. They also have two fur-colored horns on their head and can reach up to 18 feet tall.

It mostly feeds on acacia trees and normally lives to be 15 years old.

Native to the African grasslands, their population's status is considered vulnerable.