Detroiters work to improve their city with 'My Neighborhoods Matter' program

"My Neighborhood Matters," a new campaign to promote and celebrate the people in the neighborhoods of Detroit, is being launched in connection with the 18th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day on Saturday, August 3.

The campaign invites residents to share stories about their neighborhoods in essays, photos and videos that will be posted on the ARISE Detroit! website, YouTube channel, and newsletter. The content will also be shared with local media.

"We want to provide another platform to raise the volume and make more people aware of the amazing work, pride and determination of the residents of Detroit neighborhoods," said ARISE Detroit! Executive Director Luther Keith. "Over the course of the past 17 years of Neighborhoods Day, it’s clear there is room for more stories and more voices of people talking about their neighborhoods.

"Instead of just reporting or telling the stories of people in the neighborhoods, the My Neighborhood Matters campaign will allow residents themselves to tell and show what their neighborhoods are about."

ARISE Detroit! has also created a logo to promote the My Neighborhood Matters campaign. The logo will be included on custom made bumper stickers with the names of participating block clubs, churches and community organizations.

"We hope some of that same excitement over the NFL Draft recently held in Detroit can be generated in support of the thousands of residents who have made Neighborhoods Day a truly iconic event for Detroit," Keith said. "No other city in the nation has a citywide event on the magnitude of Neighborhoods Day."

Traditionally, the massive community service day has more than 100 events. Since Neighborhoods Day began in 2007, ARISE Detroit! has promoted, marketed and supported a cumulative total of more than 3,000 community improvement events and service projects.

Among the events already registered for Neighborhoods Day this year is the returning Belle Isle Art Fair and a first time event, The MotorCity Arise Car and Bike Cruise, which will run from Eight Mile Road to Belle Isle.

All Neighborhoods Day events will be posted at arisedetroit.org. People looking for volunteer opportunities can contact registered groups listed on the website.

Groups can register for Neighborhoods Day for $50 at arisedetroit.org. Registered groups will receive custom made banners with the names of their organizations, t-shirts, cleanup bags for beautification and blight removal projects, volunteer recruitment assistance, marketing support, and other incentives.

Neighborhoods Day groups create their own events in their own neighborhoods and establish how the events will be conducted.

