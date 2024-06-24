Detroit's 36th District Court waives late fees -- What to know about summer amnesty program

Detroit's 36th District Court is waiving late fees for the next month and a half as part of a debt amnesty program.

From now until Aug. 2, all late fees, penalties, warrant costs will be waived when a person pays the full original amount that they owe. This program applies to all adjudicated cases with assessed fines, except for driver's license reinstatement fees.

Payments can be made in person, online, or at a DivD kiosk.

"We are thrilled to offer individuals the opportunity to settle their outstanding debt, alleviating the burden of accumulated late fees and warrant costs," said Chief Judge William McConico. "The 36th District Court staff is fully committed to assisting our users in obtaining relief and ensuring the success of this amnesty program."