It's getting easier to breathe in Detroit.

The American Lung Association's latest report on air quality found the city and surrounding metro area's ozone pollution has improved since last year.

"(Detroit) is no longer among the nation's dirtiest cities for ozone," a release said. "In fact, this is the fewest days for ozone ever seen in the Detroit metro area."

A review of the area's air quality - which includes detections of ozone, carbon dioxide, and other dirty particulates that move through the atmosphere - scored the city as the 32nd dirtiest city in America. It was previously 24th in last year's report.

Health issues frequently plague much of Detroit's population that lives in areas where a combination of truck traffic, power plants, oil refining, and other industrial facilities release toxic fumes into the air.

Studies have shown higher rates of asthma among children in the city as well as a decrease in work productivity among the adult population with suffer from respiratory and other health problems.

"Here in Detroit and across the nation, we are seeing ozone pollution improving, thanks in big part to the success of the Clean Air Act. But there is more work to do," said Ken Fletcher, advocacy director for the Lung Association. "Even one poor air quality day is one too many for our residents at highest risk, such as children, older adults, individuals who are pregnant and those living with chronic disease."

Wayne County has previously scored an "F" grade for its rates of ozone and particle pollution.

You can see Southeast Michigan's score card for air quality here.