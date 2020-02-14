Detroit's Flowers for Dreams makes non-profit donations for every bouquet sold

Valentine's Day is crunch time inside of Flowers for Dreams in Detroit. The store just opened on Woodward behind the Shinola Hotel.

A portion of every sale goes to charity. It's a concept that Steven Dyme started in college with locations in Chicago and Milwaukee - and now Detroit.

The cause is easy to pick up on inside the newly opened flowers for dreams Store off of Woodward downtown. The writing is on the wall. Gleaners, the Michigan Humane Society and any other local charity you love is probably on their wall where donations from each bouquet goes.



"For every bouquet we sell, we donate to a local charity," Dyme said. "So what better way than to invite our new customers to pick the charities that we support as our first beneficiaries of our flower sales."

So far Flowers for Dreams has raised a lot of cash for non-profits.

"Just under $600,000 donated to 100 charities all from the sale of flowers," Dyme said.

Not bad or a company that started in 2012.

"We are impacting someone's life by buying flowers for your spouse or your significant other but also to be able to give back to charities and other people in a very unique way so it's a two for one, to give somebody you love, but also to give beyond that as well," said Byron Espinoza.

Advertisement

Detroit being close to the company headquarters in Chicago made it an obvious choice. That, and the blossoming downtown.

"People and Detroit are very invested in this Detroit Renaissance, they are invested in it," Dyme said.