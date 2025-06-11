The Roundabout: Detroit's GMAC Cash talks rapping, Jeopardy, and 'Giant Slide'

The Brief GMAC Cash has been known for his comedic rap songs and social media but now his sports collaborations have become fan anthems. GMAC's ‘Giant Slide’ song earned him a trip to Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform it, in a breakthrough moment. Recently, he was the answer to a Jeopardy question and his acting career has taken off.



Season Three of The Roundabout is back in a big way with GMAC Cash - rapper, actor and social media influencer extraordinaire.

The backstory:

On this day, GMAC Cash and Brandon Hudson take a ride on Detroit's east side, where he grew up.

"It's great, it's a blessing, it has been a long time coming, man," he said.

GMAC Cash - real name Gerald Allen - had numerous influences growing up, but none bigger than his grandmother.

"This is where it all started, Grandma's house, she pretty much let us do whatever we wanted, run around, tear up the house," he quipped. "Grandma gave me my first whoopin'."

In a watershed career moment, he found out he was the answer to a "Jeopardy" question: "She embraced the nickname 'Big Gretch' given to her by Detroit rapper GMAC Cash."

"Who is Whitmer," said contestant Alfred.

GMAC was in the studio when it aired, he said.

"My phone was blowing up in my pocket, I'm like, 'Why is my phone blowing up?'" he said. "I go to my phone and everybody is tagging me in the Jeopardy, sending me it on TV and I said, wow, that's crazy, that's amazing for real."

GMAC Cash's song catalog has always included catchy lyrics and big beats, but also with a flair for the comedic, pointing out problems or issues uniquely Detroit - like his songs "Potholes", "Popeyes Got Roaches", and "Detroit Sign."

But in recent years, GMAC Cash's profile elevated even more with "Giant Slide" (capturing the infamous debut of the Belle Isle ride) featured on Jimmy Kimmel.

His deep connection with Detroit sports has evolved, starting when his Lions song "Lions Won Again" caught fire, leading to fans begging for similar anthems for all the pro sports teams.

"I did Lions and the fans started rocking with it, the Lions started rocking with it, the Tigers fans inboxed me, 'We need one,'" he said. "Then the Tigers wanted to get in, then the Pistons fans, Red Wings fans."

For the rest of the interview, watch the Roundabout video above.

To watch the Lions Won Again (caution, explicit language) and "Giant Slide" see below.