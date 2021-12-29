Detroit's health department holds walk-in vaccine event to lift sagging numbers

The Detroit Health Department worked to boost vaccination rates by hosting a Family & Friends Vaccination Day Wednesday.

The event was held at the city's Health Department on Mack and at the Northwest Activities Center on Meyers.

"We had over 236 walk-ins as opposed to appointments so we’re doing good," said nurse Shalane Mines. "And it’s really good to see the community come out to be vaccinated."

People like 9-year-old Brooklyn Neal, who already contracted the virus.

"She had Covid in October," said Sharon Ray, her grandmother.

"I just had mild symptoms," said Brooklyn.

Brooklyn’s grandmother felt this event was the perfect time to get Brooklyn her first shot and get the booster for herself.

"I have seen too many people die," Ray said. "Nine people in my family died from Covid, I want to protect my mother, my siblings, and other people."

Raul and Vanessa Garza also decided it was time to get their booster shots and used Wednesday’s event to roll up their sleeves.

"We came down here because we have a kid with a weak immune system, so we have to be vaccinated for her," said Raul.

Brooklyn has this advice for anyone who might be opposed to getting the vaccine

"Don’t be scared," she said. "Covid is scarier."

Once the kids get their vaccine shot they get to meet a superhero - after becoming one themselves with the vaccine. Kids even got to walk the red carpet and take pictures with their superhero friends.

For more information on vaccination sites in the city of Detroit, go HERE.

